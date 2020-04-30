Ghana: Speaker Recalls Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has recalled the House from suspension to consider some businesses to support government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus disease.

Among the businesses to consider are waiving Value Added Tax (VAT)on donations of stock of equipment and goods for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement signed by Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of Parliament said.

The House will also consider permitting the deduction of contributions and donations towards Covid-19 as allowable expense for tax purposes and extending the due date for the filing of taxes from four months to six months after the end of the basis year.

The recall is in line with Standing Order Six which empowers the Speaker to recall and adjourn the House.

Speaker Oquaye suspended sitting of the House indefinitely on April 4, 2020 to be on standby to respond to emergencies as the novel coronavirus continued to ravage all sectors of national life.

The House has since been recalled twice; to approve a GH¢1.2 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme and consider the nomination of Ledzokuku Legislator, Dr Bernard OkoBoye as a Deputy Minister of Health.