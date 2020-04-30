Ghana: Bongo District Assembly Awards 5 Projects On Contract

Bongo — The Bongo District Assembly in the Upper East Region on Tuesday handed over five new projects valued at GH¢1,943,000.00 to various contractors to begin work in some communities in the district.

The projects which are under the government's 1-million US Dollar per Constituency initiative included; the provision of mechanised boreholes, renovation of teachers quarters, construction of nurses' quarters and a Community-based Health Planning Services [CHPS] compound.

Speaking at separate handing over ceremonies, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, disclosed that for the year 2020, the district was expected to receive GH¢4,147,887.5 from the USD 1million per constituency earmarked for projects in the area.

He warned that the Assembly would not countenance poor work from any contractor and stressed that it would monitor to ensure that value for money was ensured.

The dilapidated teacher's quarters at Adaboya D/A Primary School', according to the DCE, would receive a major facelift with renovation works being undertaken at the tune of 400,000.00 Ghana cedis.

The DCE who gave the cost of the mechanised boreholes at Ayopia community as GH¢30,000.00, disclosed that a total number of 32 of such boreholes had been earmarked to be constructed in communities across the district.

He stated that while the two-bedroom semi-detached nurses' quarters was to be constructed at an estimated cost of GH¢263,000.00 for the Bongo District Hospital, the construction of the new CHPS compound at the Awaa community would cost of GH¢600,000.00.

"This project comes with a two-bedroom apartment for health staff plus a water system," the DCE stated.

The DCE further indicated that the three-unit classroom block to be constructed at the Lungo community was estimated at GH¢380,000.00 and entreated the beneficiary communities to play their watchdog roles by monitoring the proper execution of the project to ensure value for money.

The District Works Engineer Mr David Aruk, stated that a seven-member water management committee would be constituted for each of the boreholes to be constructed to ensure that they were regularly maintained for longevity.