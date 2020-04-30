Ghana: Dogboe Prepares for Mexican Showdown

Former World Boxing Orgainsation (WBO) super bantamweight champion, Isaac Zion Kojo Dogboe, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure he becomes a world champion again.

This was the impression the Times Sports gathered in an interview with the boxer's father Paul Dogboe yesterday.

"Isaac has been training since November last year ahead of a scheduled featherweight contest with Mexican Enrique Bernache at Albuquerque, USA , on May 9, 2020. However, the fight had to be postponed due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic that has halted almost all sporting activities in the world," he said.

He disclosed that Isaac now trains under recent inductee into the Boxing Hall of Fame, Patrice Harris and Barry Hunter at the iconic Headbangers Boxing Gym in Washington DC where he has for the past three months been holding an intensive training camp.

Describing the two established trainers as the right guys fit for his son, Paul disclosed that they were very happy with him "likewise Isaac and this has made him to step back and allow them to fully handle him."

"For now, I have taken a step back from training Isaac to focus on bringing up his siblings Josiah and Israel Dogboe.

Isaac flew into the country in February to meet with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo to inform him about the difficulties with sponsorship he was facing ahead of his next fight.

According to the boxer's dad, he would have a couple of fights at the featherweight division and ultimately move to the super featherweight where he believes Isaac would be in his ideal weight class and very comfortable to do his own thing in a deadly way.

Isaac claimed the WBO super bantamweight title from Mexican Jessie Magdaleno in April 2018 and went ahead to defend the title against Hidenori Otake before suffering successive defeats at the hands of Emanuel Navarrete in his attempt to reclaim the crown.