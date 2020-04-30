Ghana: Eligibility of Special Prosecutor - SC Gives Judgement May 13

30 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

The Supreme Court (SC) will on May 13, 2020, give judgement in the case, in which a former Deputy Attorney-General (A-G) is challenging the eligibility of the Special Prosecutor (SP), Mr Alamisi Burns Kaizer Martin Amidu, to hold public office.

The case was adjourned to April 29 for judgement, but a seven-member panel of judges, presided by the Chief Justice Anin Yeboah adjourned it to May 13.

No reason was assigned for the adjournment.

Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney-General, filed a suit at the SC, and contended that Mr Amidu, 66, is beyond the statutory age of employment into public service.

On February 4, 2019, the apex court struck out Amidu, the SP, as a defendant.

A seven-member panel of judges, then presided by Justice Julius Ansah, said the SP is not a "proper party" in the suit brought against the A-G and Mr Amidu by Dr Ayine.

Both the A-G, being represented by Godfred Yeboah Dame, a Deputy A-G, and Mr Tony Lithur, counsel for the plaintiff, were in court.

The plaintiff, has argued that by a true and proper interpretation of Articles 190(1)(d), 199(1), 199(4), and 295 of the 1992 constitution, the retirement age of all holders of public offices created pursuant to Article 190 (1)(d) is sixty (60) years, anyhow not beyond sixty-five (65) years.

He argued that by reason of Mr Amidu's age (66 years), he is not qualified or eligible to be nominated as the SP under section 13(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Dr Ayine stated that by a true and proper interpretation of Articles 190(1) (d), 199(1), 199(4), and 295 of the 1992 Constitution, the retirement age of all holders public offices created pursuant to Article 190 (1)(d) is sixty (60) years, anyhow not beyond sixty-five (65) years.

He wanted the court to declare that by a true and proper interpretation of Articles 190(1)(d), 199(1), 199(4) of the 1992 Constitution, no person above the age of 65 years is eligible for employment in any public office created under Article 190(1) (d);c).

Dr Ayine also wanted a declaration that by reason of his age (66 years), Mr Amidu is not qualified or eligible to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor under section 13(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959).

He told journalists that he was unperturbed by the decision of the court, adding that "if the court declares his appointment as null and void and of no effect that would be it".

Dr Ayine said if the President had nominated someone of 57 years of age, there would not have been any constitutional issue.

CAPTION: Mr Dame (second right) interacting with Dr Ayine (second left). Looking on are Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah Opong) a former Attorney General and Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, a private legal practitioner after proceedings.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.