Namibia: Oshivelo Checkpoint Screens 1,600

A total of 1 645 people has so far been medically screened at the Oshivelo checkpoint since the beginning of the Covid-19 national lockdown on Saturday, revealed the station commander Inspector Victor Mbonabi.

Of the screened persons, Mbonabi said two were turned back as they did not have valid permits or documents allowing them to travel. In addition, he said 710 vehicles passed through the gate.

"Relatively the situation is fine and normal, as we are not experiencing any hiccups when it comes to screening, as most travellers are complying apart from the two cases which involve a woman who travelled from Ohangwena region and a truck driver who was heading to Otjiwarongo because they didn't possess valid permits," stressed Mbonabi.

A female traveller destined for Okahandja did not have any identification card neither a travel permit, while a trucker from Ondangwa was not allowed as he did not possess any industrial permit to transport goods.

"The staff morale is high for colleagues from the Namibian Police, the Namibian Defence Force and Health officials carrying out their duties. I would just like to urge our travellers to have their national documents ready to avoid any inconvenience, as well as adhere to the state of emergency guidelines and regulations," he counselled.

Meanwhile, some travellers New Era spoke to have expressed satisfaction, saying the process was easier and quicker, which, in the end, resulted in shorter queues.

Oshikoto region has four check-points and it falls under zone three, together with Oshana and Ohangwena region. People are allowed to move freely without permits within the parameters of the zones.

- osimasiku@nepc.com.na