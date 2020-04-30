Angola: Third Batch of Chad Cattle Arrives

19 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The third batch of 1.167 cattle from Chad as part of an Angolan government project to relaunch livestock in the country and diversify its economy arrived Sunday in Luanda.

The cattle were received at Luanda Port, during a ceremony witnessed by the minister of State and Head of the Security Office to the President of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião.

The first two batches arrived in Angola on 15 and 28 March, comprising the same amount of cattle.

Under a Usd 100 million debt settlement deal, Angola is expected to get from Chad until the end of April this year 4.500 head of cattle, of a planned 75.000 over a period of five years, a source from the Ministry of Agriculture said.

