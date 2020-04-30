Nigeria: Updated - Nigeria's Coronavirus Cases Reach 1,728, Fatalities 51

30 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 196 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,728.

NCDC also announced that seven more fatalities were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 51.

The NCDC, in a tweet at about 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, said the 196 new cases reported were; 87-Lagos, 24-Kano, 18-Gombe, 17-Kaduna, 16-FCT, 10-Katsina, 8-Sokoto, 7-Edo, 6-Borno, 1-Yobe, 1-Ebonyi, 1-Adamawa.

The virus has spread to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Yobe, according to NCDC report, is the most recent state to record COVID-19 case in the country.

According to the agency, Nigeria now has 1,370 active cases recorded as of 11:55 p.m. on April 29, while 307 infected persons have been treated and discharged, with 51 deaths recorded.

"On the 29th of April 2020, 196 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria

" One new state (Yobe) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

" Till date, 1728 cases have been confirmed, 307 cases have been discharged and 51 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

"The 196 new cases are reported from twelve states- Lagos (87), Kano (24), Gombe (18), Kaduna (17), FCT (16), Katsina (10), Sokoto (8), Edo (7), Borno (6), Ebonyi (1), Yobe (1), Adamawa(1)"

Find below the list of states and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

