Kenya: Red Cross Sounds Virus Alarm at Rescue Camps

The Kenya Red Cross Society has issued an appeal to the Kisumu County government to move with speed to decongest rescue centres for flood victims, saying there is a high risk of a Covid-19 outbreak due to overcrowding.

KRC Secretary-General Asha Mohammed, who visited the county on Wednesday, said there is need for a change of tack in light of the coronavirus crisis and suggested that the evacuees be spread equally in neighbouring schools.

"One classroom should be reserved for one family to observe social distancing," Dr Mohammed said while presiding distribution of face masks and hand sanitisers to medics at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

While indicating that KRC has so far distributed food and non-food items to 2,000 households, she said much more needs to be done for the more than 8,000 people affected in Nyanza and Western regions.

"We will be doing mobile outreaches with the county department of health to provide medicines and treat minor illnesses," she said.

In Nyando Sub-County, Nyamasao Primary School was one of the crowded facilities. But Kakola Ombaka Assistant Chief Jacob Ong'udi said the situation has been remedied.

A spot check by the Nation established that a number of residents have erected temporary shelters with tarpaulins donated by the Kenya Red Cross.

"The government should urgently come to our assistance to save us from this virus. It is scary that the most affected people are the elderly, but nothing is being done to protect us," he said.