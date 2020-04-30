Kenya: Red Cross Sounds Virus Alarm at Rescue Camps

30 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia, Victor Rabala and George Sayagie

The Kenya Red Cross Society has issued an appeal to the Kisumu County government to move with speed to decongest rescue centres for flood victims, saying there is a high risk of a Covid-19 outbreak due to overcrowding.

KRC Secretary-General Asha Mohammed, who visited the county on Wednesday, said there is need for a change of tack in light of the coronavirus crisis and suggested that the evacuees be spread equally in neighbouring schools.

"One classroom should be reserved for one family to observe social distancing," Dr Mohammed said while presiding distribution of face masks and hand sanitisers to medics at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

While indicating that KRC has so far distributed food and non-food items to 2,000 households, she said much more needs to be done for the more than 8,000 people affected in Nyanza and Western regions.

"We will be doing mobile outreaches with the county department of health to provide medicines and treat minor illnesses," she said.

In Nyando Sub-County, Nyamasao Primary School was one of the crowded facilities. But Kakola Ombaka Assistant Chief Jacob Ong'udi said the situation has been remedied.

A spot check by the Nation established that a number of residents have erected temporary shelters with tarpaulins donated by the Kenya Red Cross.

"The government should urgently come to our assistance to save us from this virus. It is scary that the most affected people are the elderly, but nothing is being done to protect us," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.