Kenya: Betika Offers Sh5.2 Million Token for Footballers

In a bid to cushion football players from Covid-19 pandemic, betting firm Betika Thursday offered a Sh5.2 million package for Kenyan Premier League and National Super League players in an event held at Football Kenya Federation's Goal Project offices.

Thirty players from each of the 17 KPL and 19 NSL clubs will receive Sh5,000 each from the token from Betika.

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna and Anthony Kimani from Nairobi City Stars received the token on behalf of the 36 clubs. Gor and City Stars currently lead the KPL and NSL standings respectively.

"Thank you Betika and FKF for this kind gesture," said Muguna. Kimani, on his part, welcomed the token, saying: "We feel appreciated. Never before has football been suspended to this extent and this token, though not enough, will go a long way in cushioning us against the economic effects of the global pandemic."

While presenting the cheque to FKF President Nick Mwendwa, Betika commercial Head John Mbatia reiterated the firm's commitment to supporting Kenyan football.

"Football has been largely affected by this pandemic and it is for this reason that we opted to partner FKF in supporting our players," said Mbatia.

Mwendwa thanked Betika for supporting the players, and called on other partners to consider doing the same to players from lower tier leagues, who have also been affected by the pandemic.

"I want to thank Betika for this kind gesture towards KPL and NSL clubs," said Mwendwa. "As a federation, we remain committed to exploring measures that cushion our players, right from the grassroots to the top tier leagues, during this time when football has been largely affected."

Betika is the FKF's official partner for grassroots football and also the title sponsor of NSL.