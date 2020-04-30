Kenya: Gor Mahia Declared KPL Champions

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed Gor Mahia are the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League champions.

KPL suspended the league indefinitely to conform to government directives to fight the spread of coronavirus and with the extension of the tight regulations such as the ban on use of all public sporting facilities, night curfew, and inter-county travel, it was clear the season would not end on May 8 as initially planned.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda Monday confirmed the league remains suspended indefinitely but on Thursday Mwendwa took to Twitter to confirm the league will not resume.

FKF argues that according to the rules governing Kenyan football, 68 percent of matches have been played and therefore K'Ogalo are the champions.

"Congratulations Gor Mahia! You are champions once again and you will represent Kenya on the champions league Next season. Lets do this !" Mwendwa tweeted.

While it is still unclear how relegation from the two top leagues will be effected, Mwendwa also confirmed National Super League leaders Nairobi City Stars have also been promoted to the top-tier.

More to follow...