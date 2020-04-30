Rwanda: Gasabo District Offers Free Rides for the Vulnerable Sick Amid Lockdown

Sectors of Gasabo District in the City of Kigali are using local government's fleet to transport residents with medical appointments and emergencies to and from hospitals.

The directive goes into place while the country is under lockdown to contain the coronavirus, which has seen the suspension of public transport; be it buses or taxi motos which are very popular in the city.

People in need to move around for essential services or going to hospital or any other emergencies are either asked to use private means or required to hail a cab, an option many cannot afford, hence putting lives at risk.

In a letter to all executive secretaries of the district's 15 sectors, Pauline Umwari, Gasabo district executive administrator asked them to "provide help in transportation of patients with medical appointments to and from health facilities."

Umwari highlighted that the request was made in accordance with the government's measures to restrict movements in the City of Kigali in bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in recognizance of citizens with medical appointment but lack means to afford personal cars.

The authorities will be using patrol fleet, not their personal cars, The New Times has learned.

Each sector possesses a double-cabin pickup truck used for security and hygiene patrol monitoring. Community Health Workers can also use the car to move around.

The local leaders commit to screening people for COVID-19 before being allowed onboard.

Personal preventive equipment, as well as sanitary tools, will be provided to ensure safety of everyone.

To conduct smooth operations, village leaders have been instructed to enlist those in need and facilitate logistics and schedules.

Data provided by Rwanda Biomedical Center show that each of the three districts that make up the City of Kigali has a number of confirmed positive cases.

Until April 29, the country had confirmed a total of 225 coronavirus infections. 98 of the cases have recovered.