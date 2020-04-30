Tanzania: Fine-Tuning Tanzania, Ethiopia Airlift Deal

30 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patty Magubira

Hardly a week inside Tanzania's plan to have its horticulture products airlifted by Ethiopian Airlines from the Kilimanjaro International Airport to Europe, a number of issues have emerged.

Now the Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) wants the government to step in.

At a ceremony last week to flag off the second consignment to Europe, which was attended by Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga and deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communication Atashasta Nditiye, Taha chief executive, Dr Jacqueline Mkindi, asked the government to consider issuing medium-term landing warrants for cargo flights to cover between three and six months.

Currently, Taha has to apply for a landing warrant for every incoming flight charged at normal airport charges and must attach backup documents each time.

"With long-term landing permits, cargo freighters will be assured of hauling our perishables overseas smoothly in these difficult times as almost all airlines are grounded," Dr Mkindi said.

"We shouldn't allow cargo flights to be grounded because of red tape in securing operating permits," she added.

To save exporters from fees other than cargo charges, Dr Mkindi also asked the government to stop the mandatory radiation export certificate. The certificate requires exporters to submit samples of each consignment to the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission and to pay 0.02 per cent of invoice value.

"This document for export of food crops is irrelevant beyond Tanzania's borders, as it is not mandatory in importing countries," Dr Mkindi explained.

Dr Mkindi added that the airlifts are a lifeline to Europe with a steady supply of fresh vegetables, fruits, spices, flowers, while sustaining jobs in Tanzania and earning much needed foreign currency.

