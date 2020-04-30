Zimbabwe: UNDP Donates U.S.$4 Million Towards PPE for Frontline Workers

29 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

United Nations Development Programme Zimbabwe has donated US$4 million towards personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers fighting COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, UNDP highlighted that the US$4,1 million was sourced from Global Fund, a programme meant to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Zimbabwe.

UNDP Zimbabwe Representative, Georges van Montfort said through the Global Fund, UNDP in Zimbabwe is supporting the coronavirus (Covid-19) response through procurement of personal protective equipment for frontline health workers.

"Since the first cases were observed in late 2019, Covid-19 has put a heavy burden on health systems globally. In anticipation of a similar burden in Zimbabwe, UNDP is supporting the Ministry of Health and Child Care to acquire gloves, gowns and masks for health workers," he said.

The PPEs to be acquired include over 710 000 surgical and respirator masks, five million surgical gloves, 20 000 medical gowns and 10 000 heavy duty aprons.

"There will also be over 30 000 litres of hand sanitizer and other cleaning materials. To promote Zimbabwean businesses in the present difficult time, the equipment will be sourced from local companies wherever possible," he added.

Due to increased global demand which has strained the logistics services, the first consignment is expected to land in two weeks' time.

"We are making all efforts for speedy delivery of the equipment. However, due to increased global demand and the strain on freight and logistics services, deliveries will be staggered (with) some expected to arrive in 2 to 3 weeks (and) others anticipated by the end of May 2020."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

