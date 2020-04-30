Zimbabwe: RBZ Releases New Forex Priority List

29 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the new priority list for foreign currency payments with bias towards productive sectors as the country grapples with low foreign currency reserves.

The RBZ's move is meant to allocate the little foreign currency available towards critical sectors of the economy ahead of non-essential payments.

The list has two categories with 70 percent of foreign currency to be channelled to category one and 30 percent allocated to category two.

"Accordingly, and consistent with Exchange Control Circular No.3 of 2020, Authorised Dealers and Bureaux de Change are advised that the attached Priority List for Foreign Currency Payments shall apply with immediate effect to ensure that foreign currency resources are substantially channeled to the productive sectors of the economy in light of the Covid-19 pandemic," read the statement from the RBZ Exchange Control department.

Category one consists of importation of raw material , machinery and spare parts for local production, imports of basic foodstuffs and fuel, health and agro-chemicals, importation of packaging material, goods not locally available for tourism operations, medical consumables and fees, loan repayments, commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment, remittance of pension income for non-resident Zimbabweans who formally emigrated from the country, remittances of rental income from properties financed from offshore and university and college fees.

Category two consists of disinvestment proceeds and dividend remittances, capital remittances for cross border investments, capital remittances from disposal of local property, funding of offshore credit cards, payments for services not available in Zimbabwe and importation of other consumer goods not readily available in the country including non-commercial vehicles.

In the past the bank has lengthened the categories of the priority list resulting in delays in settlement of payments ranked the least in the pecking order.

Zimbabwe is facing serious foreign currency shortages that have seen most companies default payments to external suppliers.

Production in key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing has drastically fell due to a host of reasons including anticated machinery and capital constraints.

This has in turn affected the country's exports and foreign receipts.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.