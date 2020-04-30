Zimbabwe: 'Council Will Not Hesitate to Demolish Structures Built On Wetlands'

Harare City Council Environmental Management Committee Chairperson, Councilor Kudzai Kadzombe says council will not hesitate to demolish structures being built on wetlands as a way of protecting the water sources.

Councilor Kadzombe confirmed that cases of invasion of wetlands continue to increase despite repeated calls to protect the water sources.

She urged residents seeking land in Harare to go through the formal processes.

"There are processes that people need to go through to be able to own land. We are fully aware that some individuals are taking advantage of the current lockdown to invade wetlands and construct without approval from council.

"We are going to be vigilant against these developments and demolish and penalize these people," said Kadzombe.

Harare Mayor, Herbert Gomba echoed the same sentiments and urged residents to desist from buying land on wetlands.

"I am aware that our development control unit has dealt with cases of this nature. Some people have tried to take advantage of the lockdown and allocate themselves land illegally and in most cases, on wetlands.

"Let me say that we will not allow that to happen. It is unacceptable," said Gomba.

The Harare Wetlands Trust (HWT) has already raised alarm over the continued invasion of Harare. The Trust has filed several public litigation cases with the High Court in a bid to protect Harare's water sources from further destruction.

A cross section of Harare residents however blame councilors and council officials for the continued invasion and destruction of the wetlands.

The Zimbabwe Combined Residents and Ratepayers Association (ZICORRA) has called for an investigation to unearth the culprits behind the invasion of wetlands in Harare.

Said a council source, "The problem is that the councilors have double standards. Most of the land barons invading these wetlands have close links with the councilors and in some cases, the land barons will actually be fronting for these councilors.

"That is the big challenge and unless the issue of corruption within council is addressed, we will continue to witness these land invasions."

Wetlands degradation in Harare has come with devastating effects that have worsened the water crisis in the capital.

Harare's main water source, Lake Chivero is also silting as a result of urban agriculture being practiced on wetlands.