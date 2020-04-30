Botswana: Meteorological Services Issues Weather Forecast

30 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Gaborone — Largely normal temperatures with a tendency to below normal are likely over the north of the country, while normal to above normal temperatures are expected over the south and east from May up to July.

A media release from the Department of Meteorological Services says temperatures over the northern parts of the country (Ngamiland, Chobe and northern parts of the Central Districts) are expected to be largely normal with a tendency to below with normal maximum of 27.4 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of nine degrees Celsius.

The release says temperatures over the eastern parts of the country ( North east and southern parts of the Central Districts) are expected to be normal with a tendency to above, ranging between normal maximum and minimum temperatures of 24 and seven degrees Celsius respectively.

It further states that temperatures over the southern and western parts of the country (Kgalagadi, Ghanzi, Southern, Southeast, Kgatleng and Kweneng) are also expected to be normal with a tendency to be above normal maximum and minimum temperatures of 23.6 and five degrees Celsius respectively.

Furthermore, it says cold spells will be experienced from time to time during this period as well as the possibility of below normal rainfall countrywide.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.