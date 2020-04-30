Botswana: Meteorological Services Issues Weather Forecast

Gaborone — Largely normal temperatures with a tendency to below normal are likely over the north of the country, while normal to above normal temperatures are expected over the south and east from May up to July.

A media release from the Department of Meteorological Services says temperatures over the northern parts of the country (Ngamiland, Chobe and northern parts of the Central Districts) are expected to be largely normal with a tendency to below with normal maximum of 27.4 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of nine degrees Celsius.

The release says temperatures over the eastern parts of the country ( North east and southern parts of the Central Districts) are expected to be normal with a tendency to above, ranging between normal maximum and minimum temperatures of 24 and seven degrees Celsius respectively.

It further states that temperatures over the southern and western parts of the country (Kgalagadi, Ghanzi, Southern, Southeast, Kgatleng and Kweneng) are also expected to be normal with a tendency to be above normal maximum and minimum temperatures of 23.6 and five degrees Celsius respectively.

Furthermore, it says cold spells will be experienced from time to time during this period as well as the possibility of below normal rainfall countrywide.

