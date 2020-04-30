Botswana: Council Reserves Over P3m for Food Baskets

Selebi Phikwe — Selebi Phikwe Town Council (SPTC) has set aside over P3 million for the purchase of food baskets for the month of April alone.

The town clerk, Mr Stephen Motlogelwa said during a media briefing on April 29 that the council estimated to spend over P3million in food baskets for 5 593 families recommended for the COVID-19 food basket.

Mr Motlogelwa said 8 654 households had been assessed in Selebi Phikwe, of which, 5 593 were recommended for the COVID-19 food basket package, whilst 3 061 were rejected on the basis that their sources of income had not been affected by the lockdown.

He said 3 956 households had so far received their food baskets, which were determined by the size of the family.

However, he said, the council had incurred challenges during assessments as some people were not found at their homes.

He said the affected areas were Botshabelo and Distance, adding that the council took the decision to assess the affected people, adding that some were rejected to avoid double dipping.

Mr Motlogelwa further noted that they delayed to distribute food baskets because of shortage of some food items in the local grocery stores and tuck-shops especially maize meal, rice and flour.

He said the council has a team of 39 social and community development officers, of which seven had been employed on temporary basis.

Mr Motlogelwa said the council was prepared to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in all the 11 primary schools in town; as well as in other council facilities. He explained that over P700 000 would be used to undertake maintenance of ablutions in primary schools and the purchase of sanitisers, soap, toilet paper and protective clothing for cleaners.

He added that 121 hand washing basins had been mounted in all primary schools and council facilities, adding 'I am happy with our level of preparedness'.

He said the council also set aside P50 000 to disinfect public areas and was awaiting advise from health officials.

Source : BOPA