Namibia: NFA, FIFA Discussing COVID-19 Relief Assistance

The Namibia Football Association is currently in consultation with the international football mother body, Fifa, on how to make use of funds provided through its relief plan.

Fifa on Friday announced that it will release all operational funding due to member associations for 2019 and 2020 in the coming days as the first step of a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This measure will mean that a total of around USD 150 million will be distributed among the 211 national football governing bodies around the world.

"This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan," Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

"This immediate financial assistance should be used to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on football in member associations, namely to meet financial or operational obligations that they may have towards staff and other third parties," Fifa added in a statement.

NFA president Ranga Haikali said the assistance is primarily meant to assist contracted professional players at clubs, but that the NFA could also be assisted.

"This is primarily a relief package for contracted professional players. You need to give them a list of contracted players, that's with the Namibia Premier League, but it is a suspended member, and we also don't have an active league, so how will they prove a loss of income," he said.

"However, the NFA had contracted players of the national teams, the Brave Warriors and the Brave Gladiators, so we are busy providing Fifa with information they requested regarding them and they will look into that," he added.

According to Haikali they have been in regular contact with Fifa, also through a teleconference with all SADC members last week.

"They want to assist us, but we must provide a lot of information, for instance, how does Covid-19 impact on the referees, who now cannot attend training courses, so they must still decide where it will be allocated," he said.

Regarding the NFA's financial obligations, Haikali made it clear that they would not succumb to outlandish claims.

"Are the claims against the NFA relevant and from which period are the financial obligations valid? The Brave Warriors team which was in camp now for the Chan tournament and for the World Cup and Afcon qualifiers, as well as the Brave Gladiators who were preparing for Botswana - they will definitely be assisted. But some claims against the NFA cannot be justified due to incomplete documentation, and there are a lot of vultures out there who want to put their hands on the NFA's money and have inflated their claims," he said.

Haikali said the total claims against the NFA amounted to more than N$14 million.

"Some of those claims are two to three years old, while they were budgeted for under different allocations. For instance the Ministry of Youth and Sport hasn't given funds to the NFA for the past 19 matches, while Caf (the Confederation of African Football) has also not refunded us yet. Besides that we have staff costs and haven't cut our salaries, so we won't just pay, and we have to report back what the money has been used for," he said.

Regarding the restart of local football, Haikali said that will be discussed at the NFA's first extraordinary congress once the lockdown is over, while the congress will also have to make a decision about the suspension of the NPL.

"There are only two possibilities: To uplift their suspension and retain them as a member and to give the dates for the start of the NPL, but the first and second divisions need to start simultaneously. Our plan is that they all start together towards the end of August or the start of September.

"The NPL is still a suspended member so it must comply with the directives that there will be no promotion or relegation matches. But if they fail to comply, the NFA will have no option but to ask those teams that comply to set up a league under the NFA so that we can start. It's for them to make that call, but if congress expels the NPL we will definitely start a league desk under the NFA for football to start," he said.

Haikali said some discussions between the NFA and the NPL had taken place, but they were not very fruitful.

"There were some discussions facilitated by the Ministry of Sport, but the NPL is showing complete defiance and are sticking to their guns, so nothing came of that. CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) now gave them extension till 15 May to pay up for their court case against the NFA, but where do they get the money for all their court cases and by whom was this authorised to be spent?" he asked.

"Now they want the first and second divisions to be played over a weekend or two, while the Premier League was played over a whole season, that can't be right and when will they prepare?

"They are just bringing chaos, but we are taking responsibility. We are saying, there were a lot of mistakes done in the past, so let's start afresh and then the rest will follow," he said.