Zimbabwe: Police Set to Intensify Patrols As Citizens Violate Lockdown Measures

30 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Police are set to increase their patrols in parts of the country amid concerns a lot of people were violating government lockdown measures against the spread of coronavirus.

This was said by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe in Harare Thursday while addressing the media on the country's security situation during the current lockdown period.

"My Ministry is however concerned with some members of the public who are disregarding the lockdown measures by continuing to gather around Central Business Districts and shopping malls, parties in their homes, operating shebeens and some drinking beer in groups whilst closing themselves inside bars and bottle stores," said Kazembe.

"So, we are appealing to people to stay indoors.

"If they have to go out then there has to be a good reason as prescribed in the Statutory Instrument. Going forward, people must be responsible because this is a question of life and death. You do not need anybody to remind you to look after your own self."

Minister Kazembe said police will also intensify awareness campaigns among locals living in high density areas as more people continue to violate lockdown measures.

He also urged locals to report acts of corruption among security forces reportedly demanding bribes at checkpoints in order to allow passage among those prohibited from leaving the vicinity of their localities.

"Report any acts of corruption by members of the police force and bring any evidence," he said.

Zimbabwe's lockdown period officially ends this coming Sunday.

