Nigeria Records Over 200 Coronavirus Cases in a Day, for the First Time

Nigeria Thursday recorded 204 coronavirus cases, the first time the daily recorded cases of the virus exceeded 200.

Before the Thursday figure, the highest daily coronavirus cases recorded was 196, on Wednesday.

Also, a state other than Lagos recorded the highest daily figure, the first time in weeks.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Kano State recorded 80 of the 204 cases recorded Thursday while Lagos recorded 45.

Thursday's 204 cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,932. Deaths from the virus also increased to 58 from 51 on Wednesday.

"204 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Kano 45-Lagos 12-Gombe 9-Bauchi 9-Sokoto 7-Borno 7-Edo 6-Rivers 6-Ogun 4-FCT 4-Akwa Ibom 4-Bayelsa 3-Kaduna 2-Oyo 2-Delta 2-Nasarawa 1-Ondo 1-Kebbi 11:50pm 30th April- 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 319 Deaths: 58," the NCDC wrote on its Twitter handle late Thursday night.

Breakdown

A breakdown of all the 1,932 cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 976 cases, followed by Kano - 219, FCT - 178, Borno - 66, Gombe - 76, Ogun - 56, Osun - 34, Katsina - 40, Edo - 44, Bauchi - 38, Oyo - 23, Sokoto - 36, Kaduna - 35, Akwa Ibom - 16, Rivers - 13, Kwara - 11, Ondo - 9, Ekiti, and Taraba - 8, Delta - 9, Enugu - 3, Jigawa - 7, Niger - 2, Ebonyi - 2, Adamawa - 2, Kebbi-2, Bayelsa - 3, Nasarawa - 3, Abia - 2, and Zamfara - 4.

Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Yobe and Imo have one case each.

Testing

The number of infected people in the country is expected to rise as the country has entered into the community transmission phase. The country has also increased its testing capacity.

The NCDC said Nigeria now has 18 laboratories for testing COVID-19.

The 18th COVID-19 testing laboratory was activated at Bayero University, Kano; the second laboratory to be activated in the state.

The agency said it remains committed to rapidly scaling up COVID-19 testing in Nigeria, as outlined in the national testing strategy.

It also called on all citizens to take responsibility for their health by strictly adhering to the public health advisories put in place by the Nigerian government .