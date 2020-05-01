Tanzania: Midfielder Kapalata Set to Part Ways With KMC

KINONDONI Municipal Council (KMC), midfield maestro Hassan Kapalata 'Sosa' has said he is ready to leave his club at end of the season.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' here yesterday, Kapalata said he is ready to feature for any side among the Premier League sides, adding he is not ready to continue serving his current team.

Kapalata has already played for several Premier Leagues teams. Among the teams are Tanzania Prisons, Njombe Mji and Mwadui FC. He said he has signed a one-year deal with KMC.

Adding, the former Mwadui player said he has received some offers from Premier League teams, but he will conduct talks with his current team to see if they still want him to stay or not.

KMC, who are struggling to avoid relegation, have played twenty nine games and they have won nine, lost fourteen and drawn in six others.

KMC are placed at the 14th position until the time when the Premier League was suspended.

They have pocketed 33 points from the 28-game outings.

They have netted 26 goals and conceded 33 goals.

Kapalata said is ready to play for any team that may need his services.

He said his dream is to play for the national team, Taifa Stars.

He further promised to work hard with his fellow players so as to help their team to win nine remaining matches so as to help KMC avoid relegation and become among the best top five teams at the end of the seasons.

When the Premier League resumes, KMC will play at home against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC, Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons while their away matches will be against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba stadium in Bukoba, Biashara United at Karume stadium in Musoma, Mtibwa Sugar at CCM Gairo and Lipuli FC at Samora stadium to complete the league's fixture.