Tanzania: Majaliwa Stadium to Accommodate 32,000 Spectators

NAMUNGO FC announced that plans to facelift Majaliwa Stadium to accommodate 32,000 spectators are still in the pipeline and that the club will be among the few in the region to own high class arenas.

This was unveiled by the club's Information Officer, Kindamba Namlia, who insisted that the initial plan of the venue was to be accomplished in four phases and that by now, phase one is completed.

"The first phase involved construction of the pitch and fence which was successfully accomplished and we used the venue during our First Division League (FDL) matches.

"Now, the second phase involves the setting up of a modern VIP section and dressing rooms of which, I believe it will the second best that dressing rooms in the country after that of the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam," Namlia said.

He continued that the following phase will involve construction the stands to cover all the 32,000 seats, which will be available at the venue insisting that once the project is completed, Majaliwa Stadium will not only be a center of attraction in the country but across the boundaries as well.

"Everything is under control and hopefully the project will be completed within the near future. Let our fans be patient as we strive to brand our team to make it the best in the country," he said.

The Ruangwa based club are fourth on the league table with 50 points from 28 games and have had a good ride in the top flight league since being promoted last season.

They look certain to finish in the top five this season should they continue to win their remaining games when the league resumes.

At one point, the team's Head Coach, Hitimana Thiery disclosed that the secret behind their perfect performance in the league was that most of the players who helped the team to earn promotion into the top flight form from FDL were not released.

"We managed to retain most of them as such; The strong pattern we created in the FDL was transferred to the top flight, thereby making it easy for them to maintain the chemistry.

"Some teams fail to make it big when they are promoted because they tend to release most of the players, who did a great job to guide the team into the top level and thereafter, they start to recruit new players, which in most cases does not work positively," he said.