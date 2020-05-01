South Africa: COVID-19 - 72 People in Hospitals Across Gauteng

30 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Gauteng Department of Heath says as of Thursday, 72 people were hospitalised in public and private healthcare facilities across the province.

In addition, the number of cases in the province currently sits at 1 408, with 948 recoveries and 11 deaths.

"Out of a total of 8 353 contacts traced, 5 803 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they have been de-isolated," department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the coronavirus with 828 cases and 591 recoveries.

Remaining provincial breakdown per district:

Ekurhuleni: 318 cases and 225 recoveries.

Tshwane: 149 cases and 96 recoveries

Sedibeng: 16 cases and 5 recoveries

West Rand: 43 cases and 31 recoveries

Unallocated: 54

Total: 1 408

Highest number

The City of Johannesburg - which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton - remains the sub-district with the highest number of cases (259).

On Wednesday, the national Department of Health recorded the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle, which represented a 73% increase relative to the day before.

The country recorded a jump of 354 cases, which brought the total to 5 350. Ten Covid-19-related deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 103.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.