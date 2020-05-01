South Africa: COVID-19 - 72 People in Hospitals Across Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Heath says as of Thursday, 72 people were hospitalised in public and private healthcare facilities across the province.

In addition, the number of cases in the province currently sits at 1 408, with 948 recoveries and 11 deaths.

"Out of a total of 8 353 contacts traced, 5 803 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they have been de-isolated," department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the coronavirus with 828 cases and 591 recoveries.

Remaining provincial breakdown per district:

Ekurhuleni: 318 cases and 225 recoveries.

Tshwane: 149 cases and 96 recoveries

Sedibeng: 16 cases and 5 recoveries

West Rand: 43 cases and 31 recoveries

Unallocated: 54

Total: 1 408

Highest number

The City of Johannesburg - which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton - remains the sub-district with the highest number of cases (259).

On Wednesday, the national Department of Health recorded the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle, which represented a 73% increase relative to the day before.

The country recorded a jump of 354 cases, which brought the total to 5 350. Ten Covid-19-related deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 103.

