Rwanda: ActionAid Intensifies Campaign Against Domestic Violence

ActionAid International Rwanda has called on families to fight all forms of domestic violence that may arise under the COVID-19 lockdown.

With 225 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Rwanda is under a countrywide lockdown since March 21.

ActionAid Rwanda says that considering that the directive brought family members closer than before, some may use this opportunity wrongly and end up abusing each other.

Josephine Irene Uwamariya, ActionAid Rwanda Country Director, went on to say that this should be prevented collectively.

She said: "Avoiding any form of domestic violence is a collective responsibility that requires the role of both men and women. Therefore, we urge families to uphold this responsibility, and build an environment that suits their children who are the hope of a better future."

Uwamariya also noted that sharing unpaid work among family members is one of the ways to avoid domestic violence.

She said: "During this lockdown, women, men and children should share domestic chores because at the end of the day, they all share the resulting benefits. Not doing this always results in conflicts which end up in violence where women and girls are the most affected."

According to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), domestic violence cases have reduced during the lockdown period.

"Between March 22 and April 19, we received 295 claims of domestic violence. This reflects a 38 percent decrease as compared to the same period before the lockdown," said Marie Michelle Umuhoza, Spokesperson of RIB.

Umuhoza also noted that RIB has a toll free line- 3512, where everyone can report to in case of domestic violence and get help.

Domestic violence, as per RIB, involves 8 crimes that include adultery, harassing or imposing severe punishments, rape, murder and defilement among others.

Increased sharing of household chores

Some citizens say that the lockdown directive became an opportunity to share home responsibilities between men, women and children.

Alexander Nyandwi, father of two children and resident of Gasabo District, Kigali city is one of them.

He says: "At my home we are sharing unpaid care work. I personally believe that it makes no shame to me as a man when I wash dishes or feed my little girl when my wife is also doing other necessary things at home."

Lucie Nyiraharerimana who lives in Muko sector, Musanze District, Northern Province also confirms this.

She notes that: "In my village, men and women are now helping each other in home duties more than before because men who used to go to work are staying home. They do farming activities together with their wives as well as other domestic works, and this has made work easier."

ActionAid reiterates that this attitude should continue after the lockdown, keeping in mind that a family is a lifetime institution that continues in existence even after the COVID-19 pandemic.