Tanzania: Advocate Albert Msando to Be Arraigned, Says Police

30 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Arusha — Police in Arusha has today confirmed that they are continuing to hold advocate Albert Msando for further interrogations with plans to arraign him immediately according to acting Police Commander Koka Moita.

It was not confirmed when exactly they planned to present him and the charges that they plan to press against him in court.

Msando was arrested yesterday over remarks he made on Tuesday regarding the state of Covid-19 infection-status in Arusha which is gateway to the northern tourist circuit.

On Tuesday, Mr Msando while addressing a press conference reportedly told newsmen that the corona virus was a real threat in Arusha, asking journalists to report truthfully so that proper interventions to curb the spread virus can be made.

According to authorities such announcements can only be made by the health ministry and the Prime Minister's office.

Yesterday the Prime Minister announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Tanzania had risen to 480 after 196 people tested positive of the novel coronavirus, the figures include those that had been announced by the Zanzibar Minister of Health.

He also called on the general public to stop disseminating false information on the deaths because not every death has to be related to coronavirus.

