Angola: Zaire - Police Seize Smuggled Fuel Bound for DRC

30 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Soyo: National Police guard in Angola's northern Zaire province arrested Wednesday five citizens of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for an attempt to smuggle about 11,000 liters of fuel to their country.

The offenders were trying to transshipping the product to a craft vessel bound for the DRC, according to the police communiqué that has reached Angop.

The seizure took place in Santo António river channel, as part of an operation conducted by the staff of the 2nd Border Guard Police Unit in Soyo.

The fuel (gasoline and diesel) was forwarded to the General Tax Administration (AGT), while the detainees are kept in police custody.

Soyo shares a river (Zaire river) and maritime border with the Central Congo region and Democratic Republic of Congo.

