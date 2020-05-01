Algeria: President Tebboune - State to Resolutely Work to Restore True Value to Work and Workers

30 April 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Thursday that the State will work rigorously to restore true value to work, to strengthen the place of workers, especially the middle and vulnerable classes, to increase their purchasing power and create the right conditions for a decent life for themselves and their children.

In a message to the Algerian workers, on the occasion of International Workers' Day, celebrated on May 1 of each year, the President of the Republic said that "our country is called today to restore true value to work, by exerting every effort, mobilizing and letting our capacities and our sense of creativity grow in order to make a qualitative leap in terms of multidimensional development."

Tebboune also addressed his greetings and gratitude to the Algerian workers "for their efforts in the battle for development, following the path of their predecessors who led the battle for liberation and building and regained the national sovereignty over our natural resources."

"I pay tribute to all those who fought these noble national battles, as well as the Shouhada of national duty during the dark decade (of terrorism), especially secretary general of the Algerian Union's late Abdelhak Benhamouda, (assassinated by terrorists during the 1990s,", wrote the President of the Republic in his message.

The Head of the State also invited workers' organizations to "support this orientation and play an influential role in building a productive economy which creates wealth and jobs".

"Even if all our attention has been focused, lately, on the preservation of the life and health of the citizens, because of the spread of the novel Coronavirus, I would like to reaffirm my commitment to resolving all pending litigation, canceling the tax on small incomes and preserving social gains, "said President Tebboune.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.