Rwanda: SKOL Brewery Extends Emergency Relief Donation to Rayon Players

SKOL Brewery Ltd (SBL), Rayon Sports main sponsors, have said that they plan to extend emergency relief donation to the club's players and coaching staff to support them in coping with life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation takes place Friday, May 1, Times Sport has learned.

While the players and coaches have not been paid since February, according to sources, the club also informed them that - starting with April - they will not be paid until Rwanda Premier League resumes after the lockdown that suspended all sports activities since March 15.

It is understood that every player and member of the technical staff will receive 25 kilogrames of rice and a Rwf100,000 cheque to help them while the club and its partners look for sustainable long-term solutions.

"This is just the beginning, the support will be increased if the pandemic does not end soon. People at Skol are all connected to this initiative," a source, that preferred anonymity, told this publication on Thursday.

Belgian Brewery, Skol, reportedly sponsor the Blues to a tune of Rwf66million every year on top of providing kits and a training ground.

However, since January this year, Rayon have been negotiating for a bigger sponsorship package, worth Rwf300million, or else the club opts to terminate the deal and look for other sponsors. The current deal between the two parties expires with the 2021/2022 season.

Meanwhile, players across all age groups have been training from home since football in Rwanda was brought to a halt to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Head coach André Casa Mbungo and his staff have put in special measures to ensure the players are maintaining a good fitness level from home workouts but also look to ensure that the squad, especially its younger players, are being provided with adequate support in other areas.

After 24 matches into the 2019/2020 topflight league, reigning champions Rayon are second on the 16-team table with 51 points, six behind leaders APR. The latter have played one game less.