South Africa: Gauteng School Burglaries - 29 More Apprehended Bringing Total Arrests to 95

1 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler and Sesona Ngqakamba

Twenty-nine more people have been arrested in the past two weeks for crimes related to burglaries at Gauteng schools, bringing the total number of arrests for school burglaries in the province to 95.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the latest arrests were effected on Wednesday in Mabopane, Tshwane, where four people were allegedly found in possession of a music system and band instruments that were believed to be stolen from Mabopane High School.

"Two more suspects were arrested in Loate, Tshwane, on Tuesday. They were found with doors, chairs, lights and an electric fan. All these items were allegedly stolen during the burglary at HM Baloyi Secondary School in Winterveld."

The breakdown of the arrests per district is as follows: Johannesburg (including Soweto) - 36; Tshwane - 32; Sedibeng - 11; Ekurhuleni - 10; and the West Rand - six.

The basic education department said at least 962 schools across the country were vandalised and robbed since the start of the national lockdown, News24 reported.

In all of the incidents, administration blocks and laboratories were targeted, and ICT (information and communications technology) equipment stolen, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday.

She added that vandals also set alight classrooms.

Motshekga was briefing the media to outline the department's Covid-19 plan to ensure that schools are ready to resume teaching and learning in a safe space.

"I will be failing my duty if I don't express my deep concern about what is happening to our schools during the lockdown," the minister said.

Motshekga also welcomed the work police had done to ensure that those behind the vandalism and robberies were brought to book.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.