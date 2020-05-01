South Africa: MPs Want More Detail On R20 Billion for Municipalities

1 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

MPs on the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs portfolio committee were left disappointed on Thursday evening when the department's briefing didn't contain details on the R20 billion allocated to municipalities for relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DA MP Haniff Hoosen said he was disappointed with the department's presentation, as there were 25 slides but it didn't explain what the R20 billion would be used for.

Committee chairperson Faith Muthambi said there was nothing new in the department's presentation.

She said the R20 billion should be used to "make radical advances to the fault lines exposed by this pandemic".

ANC MP Bheki Radebe asked why the R20 billion would only be transferred in August.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Parks Tau said it was a matter of complying with the law.

He said the department was in "constant interaction" with the Treasury about when the money would be available.

The Treasury told the department it had to go through an appropriations budget, which had to be passed by Parliament.

He said the department was cognisant of the pressures municipalities were facing.

The other deputy minister, Obed Bapela, said the department was working to finalise the plan for the R20 billion.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion economic and social support package to alleviate the economic destruction wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Additional funding of R20 billion will therefore be made available to municipalities for the provision of emergency water supply, increased sanitisation of public transport and facilities, and providing food and shelter for the homeless. Details will be announced in the adjustment budget tabled," he said at the time.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.