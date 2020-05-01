Cote d'Ivoire: Drogba Lost Ivorian FA Vote Because 'He Doesn't Attend Local Football Matches'

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
30 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Didier Drogba fared dismally in his bid to be elected as Ivory Coast Football Association (FA) president mainly because he has no grassroots connections and 'doesn't even visit the stadium' to watch local matches.

The Chelsea legend has also been put to task over the fact that he announced his bid to be the FA boss via French television, a report on Ghanasoccernet suggests.

Drogba failed to convince a single delegate, out of a possible 14, to vote for him during the preliminary polls involving the country's former footballers last week.

Among the candidates who snubbed Drogba include his former national teammate Didier Zokora.

All the votes went to Sory Diabate, who had served for years as the assistant to outgoing president Sidy Diallo.

"It was a hard decision and they decided this way. The ex-footballers voted to support somebody who was at their services one year ago. This is only natural and common sense to support their decision. Kone played with Drogba. Yes, that's true but he didn't vote for him and he could not have voted for him. Diabate won over his heart long ago," an insider explained.

The ex-footballers include Abdoulate Traore, Youssouf Fatma, Ibrahim Bakoyoko and Kone Ibrahim.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.