Cote d'Ivoire: Drogba Lost Ivorian FA Vote Because 'He Doesn't Attend Local Football Matches'

Didier Drogba fared dismally in his bid to be elected as Ivory Coast Football Association (FA) president mainly because he has no grassroots connections and 'doesn't even visit the stadium' to watch local matches.

The Chelsea legend has also been put to task over the fact that he announced his bid to be the FA boss via French television, a report on Ghanasoccernet suggests.

Drogba failed to convince a single delegate, out of a possible 14, to vote for him during the preliminary polls involving the country's former footballers last week.

Among the candidates who snubbed Drogba include his former national teammate Didier Zokora.

All the votes went to Sory Diabate, who had served for years as the assistant to outgoing president Sidy Diallo.

"It was a hard decision and they decided this way. The ex-footballers voted to support somebody who was at their services one year ago. This is only natural and common sense to support their decision. Kone played with Drogba. Yes, that's true but he didn't vote for him and he could not have voted for him. Diabate won over his heart long ago," an insider explained.

The ex-footballers include Abdoulate Traore, Youssouf Fatma, Ibrahim Bakoyoko and Kone Ibrahim.