South Africa: SACP 'Lowers Its Red Banner' in Honour of Struggle Stalwart Denis Goldberg

1 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has paid tribute to the late Denis Goldberg, a stalwart in the struggle against apartheid who died shortly before midnight on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Goldberg was one of 10 people who faced charges of treason in 1963 after a raid on Liliesleaf Farm. He was found guilty of charges, including conspiracy and sabotage, during the infamous Rivonia Trial held at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria from October 1963 to June 1964.

The anti-apartheid campaigner from Cape Town was imprisoned for 22 years and served a long history with the SACP, Umkhonto we Sizwe and a long list of organisations before and after South Africa's transition to democracy.

In a video tribute, SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said the party "lowers its red banner" in memory of its revolutionary stalwart.

"[He was] a Rivonia Trialist and member of our heroic, glorious people's army, Umkontho we Sizwe, which we jointly formed with the ANC.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his family, his surviving son, David, his grandchildren, and to his partner, Dr Deidre Abrahams, who loved him and looked after him up to his last days," Mapaila said.

"Comrade Denis, you fought a great war, you participated in the anti-colonial [and] anti-imperialist people's war against the atrocious system of apartheid. You gave all to our people, and our country [must] celebrate your enduring legacy.

"We thank you very much for your contribution. May your fighting spirit live long to inspire future generations."

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

