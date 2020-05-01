South Africa: One-Way Ticket Back to Home or Work for Those Stuck During Lockdown - Without a Permit

1 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The government has gazetted provisions for people who were not at home or at work when the national lockdown was effected on 26 March, so that they can return and stay there until the end of Level 4 of the lockdown, which kicked in on Friday.

Those affected will have until 7 May to do so.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma published the provisions in the Government Gazette on Thursday.

The regulation states: "Any person who was not at their place of residence, or work before the lockdown period and who could not travel between provinces, metropolitan and district areas during the lockdown, will be permitted, on a once-off basis, to return to their places of residence or work and will be required to stay in such place until the end to the Alert Level 4."

Dlamini-Zuma said people who wished to make use of the provision in terms of regulation, would be permitted to do so from 1 May to 7 May.

No need for a permit

"For this purpose, there will be no need for people to obtain and produce a permit in order to cross provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries," the regulation states.

However, security structures will put measures in place to ensure those who make use of the window do so once and one way only.Dlamini-Zuma urged all South Africans "to recognise the unprecedented crisis facing the country due to Covid-19 and to use the opportunity provided for once-off travel responsibly by still adhering to the lockdown regulations".

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier introduced a risk-adjusted strategy, comprising five levels of lockdown, to allow for the reopening of the economy while at the same time, managing the spread of Covid-19.

South Africa shifted from Level 5 to Level 4 on Friday, which entails a slight easing of some restrictions.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.