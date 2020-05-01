Zimbabwe: 'Govt Forgot Plight of People With Disability During Lockdown'

1 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Makanaka Masenyama

People with disabilities in Zimbabwe are among those worst affected by the national lockdown as many of them are unemployed with no stable income.

These are sentiments expressed by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (Zimrights) in a report entitled; "Their Voices Matter: Community Responses to COVID-19 Measures".

The rights group expressed concern over the struggles people with disability have been forced to go through while trying to cope with the lockdown.

Zimrights urged authorities to consider specific requirements of persons with all forms of disability as one of among government priorities in development plans.

Government recently announced a ZWL $600 million package to help vulnerable households deal with the financial troubles brought by the lockdown.

Government had no specific package for those with disability.

One Masimba Chinake, a Murehwa villager with disability, says he was struggling to make ends meet as he depended on sells airtime recharge cards at Murehwa Centre.

"We have no idea how we are going to resume operating because we are now eating into our capital," he said.

"The money that I get from selling airtime caters for food, my children's school fees and other things for us to survive but we cannot go there because of lockdown.

"We did not get adequate time to prepare for the lockdown and the little capital that we have been holding onto is soon going to be exhausted as we are now using it to buy food. We appeal for assistance."

People with disability also face challenges in accessing subsidised mealie meal as their physical limitations do not allow them to scramble with the able bodied to buy the scarce staple.

They are also prone to contracting Covid-19 due to congestion in mealie meal queues.

Another Zimrights elderly man only identified as Baba Charmain, who also has physical impairment and runs a shoe repair business in Norton, has appealed to government to assist those with the vulnerabilities.

As part of its recommendations, Zimrights has urged the government to develop programmes for the welfare of persons with physical or mental disabilities.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.