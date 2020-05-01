Somalia: Experts Warn of Intense Floods As Death and Destruction Recorded in Raging Waters

Weather experts have warned of increased rainfall in most areas inside Somalia and in the Ethiopian Highlands.

This is likely to make flooding situation worse. International NGO Save the Children has already warned that the current round of rains could affect the welfare of children.

Towards the weekend, heavy storms are expected in southern parts of Wooqoyi Galbeed, Togdheer, Nugaal, Bari and Mudug regions in the northern regions. Parts of Bay and Bakool regions in the south are also expected to record good rains.

Another bout of flash floods is high likely in the northern regions, especially Bari and Nugal regions, within the 24 to 48 hours period. Further, low lying areas of Bay and Bakool will experience the same given the forecast.

In response to this unfolding disaster Save the Children is conducting rapid need assessment among affected communities in Gardo. In addition, the organization has deployed two mobile health teams to support children and their families, provide clean water through water trucking and will be conducting hygiene promotion and distributing hygiene kits.

The levels in Bardheere surpassed the high flood risk level, leading to severe river flooding in the area in the last two days. The flooding is expected to continue during this week. Floods are also reported in the middle and lower reaches of the Juba river.

The River levels along the Shabelle River which increased sharply in the last few days are expected to remain so with a high likelihood of flooding starting from 30 April 2020.