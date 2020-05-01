Cameroon: North West - Presidential Assistance Against COVID-19 Is Here

Four truckloads of anti-COVD-19 gadgets that arrived Bamenda yesterday are ready for delivery to 34 municipalities of the region.

The clock stroke 1pm on April 29, 2020 when President Paul Biya's special assistance products to help the population fight the killer coronavirus arrived Bamenda. Gratitude and satisfaction summed up the brief reception event in the neighborhood of the North West Governor's office. It was the Permanent Secretary at the Governor's office, Viang Mekala who on behalf of the population hailed the Head of State for the assistance to give them a chance in staying safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed appreciation on behalf of the population stating that together with administrative officers, they will see to the effective and appropriate use of the materials in the region. Coming on the heels of five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region, the Permanent Secretary said the gadgets will help the population to step up prevention measures. The stakes, he noted, are indeed high and the population has been encouraged to rise to expectation in prevention because COVID-19 is real and it kills indiscriminately. The Head of Mission from the Ministry of Territorial Administration, (MINAT), Gilbert Tchuente who travelled with the assistance to Bamenda revealed that the gadgets include; face masks, medical equipment, hand sanitizers, respirators, savon, and buckets amongst others. It emerged from the event that distribution or delivery to the seven divisions and 34 sub divisions of the region begins today April 30, 2020.