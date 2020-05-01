Cameroon: Paul Biya's Special Anti-COVID 19 Gifts - Consignment Reaches Buea

The South West Regional Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, accompanied by the Regional Command staff received the first consignment yesterday noon (29 April, 2020) in Buea.

A delivery of soap, hand washing buckets, hand sanitisers, mouth and nose masks, loaded in four Lorries reached the South West Governor's office premises at 1 pm yesterday. On receiving the gifts symbolically yesterday afternoon, Governor Okalia Bilai explained to the press that it was only part of the lot and that the rest was following for effective distribution to begin today (30 April, 2020). The Governor said the gifts will reach all corners of the six Divisions and the 31 Sub-Divisions of the South West by all means so that the people can savour the concern of their Head of State. He said President Paul Biya was very concerned with the population's safety from the current pandemic and thanked the conveyors of the donation beginning with the Ministry of Territorial Administration. He voiced that accountability would be applied to the letter in the distribution process. He urged all beneficiaries to apply the social measures advised by Government to avert the killer virus and save humanity. At press time the various Senior Divisional Officers of the Region were setting up distribution strategies to get the royal gifts to all and sundry. Certainly, the distribution will face the challenge of transportation through the difficult terrain with poor roads. As such, Mundemba, headquarters of Ndian Division, may consider the possibilities of ferrying their consignment through the sea or by land. Deliverers will however, brave the rough roads of Lebialem, Kupe Muanenguba and the interior parts of Manyu.