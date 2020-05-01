Zimbabwe: 'Buyanga's Application Dismissal a Stamp of Victimisation'

1 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Legal experts have described the dismissal of Frank Buyanga's High Court application as unfortunate.

The businessman had made an urgent High Court application against an earlier ruling that compelled him to return their son Alexander Sadiqi to the mother.

Experts who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said the state had no valid reasons to dismiss the application.

"The state's reasons to dismiss the case were weak and not sufficient. I think there is more to this issue that we need to know. This remain a civil matter but it is being twisted to a criminal matter," a Harare based lawyer said.

Some said the state did not have sufficient base to dismiss the application.

"The judge said there was no urgency on the matter yet the state once asked the applicant to bring back the child in 24 hours. That alone shows the urgency of the matter. There was no need for them to dismiss it like that," others said.

There has been revelations that the maverick businessman was being victimised on political grounds.

He has been one of the few targets who are said to be aligned to a certain faction in Zanu PF.

Sources close to the developments said Ms Muteswa could be used to weaken the businessman who is aligned to a certain faction in the ruling party.

"His case is now complicated because it is being used to settle political scores. The twists and turns are clear that it has been an orchestrated game," the source said.

Recently the businessman's lawyers said the issues was being reduced to political.

A recent statement prepared by his South African attorney William Wilcock, Buyanga claims that his failure to get help from authorities after his estranged girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa had kidnapped the boy on March 11, 2020 from a police station has shown how much they (authorities) are captured in the matter.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.