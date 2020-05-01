Namibia: Keetmans Police Clamp Down On Street Vendors

The police at Keetmanshoop on Thursday removed street vendors from the municipal area for operating without valid business permits.

The police embarked on the operation to crack down on illegal vendors on request of the local authority.

They asked the vendors to show their fitness certificates, which are issued by the local authority and serve as a permit allowing them to sell their wares on the streets.

Those who could not present valid business permits were asked to pack up their goods and leave the municipal area.

Street vendor Cecelia Rirunka (35) had her goods impounded for refusing to vacate the municipal area under a bridge at the town.

Rirunka - a mother of four children - insisted she would only be able to renew her fitness certificate on Tuesday next week. According to her, she started trading only on the previous day due to the Covid-19 restrictions, thus had not generated enough money to pay the fitness certificate renewal fee of N$420.