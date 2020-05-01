Namibia: Keetmans Police Clamp Down On Street Vendors

30 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The police at Keetmanshoop on Thursday removed street vendors from the municipal area for operating without valid business permits.

The police embarked on the operation to crack down on illegal vendors on request of the local authority.

They asked the vendors to show their fitness certificates, which are issued by the local authority and serve as a permit allowing them to sell their wares on the streets.

Those who could not present valid business permits were asked to pack up their goods and leave the municipal area.

Street vendor Cecelia Rirunka (35) had her goods impounded for refusing to vacate the municipal area under a bridge at the town.

Rirunka - a mother of four children - insisted she would only be able to renew her fitness certificate on Tuesday next week. According to her, she started trading only on the previous day due to the Covid-19 restrictions, thus had not generated enough money to pay the fitness certificate renewal fee of N$420.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.