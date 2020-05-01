Namibia: Windhoek Approves Police Chief's Three-Year Contract

THE Windhoek City Council on Wednesday approved a proposal to conclude a three-year employment contract with Windhoek City Police chief Abraham Kanime, who is due to be paid close to N$2,5 million a year, despite strong objections from opposition councillors.

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu confirmed the approval to The Namibian on Thursday, adding that Kamine had already signed the contract.

Kanime's contract was approved at a stormy city council meeting, of which the legality was contested by opposition councillors.

Kanime was due to end his service as head of the Windhoek City Police at the close of April, after he resigned from the position in January this year, following more than a decade at the helm of the Windhoek City Police.

Kanime turns 60 during May. After his resignation, he was, however, offered a new contract to stay on as the city's police chief for the next three years.

His new contract will see him receiving a pay package of about N$2,47 million per year, or close to N$206 500 per month.

Kanime was handed the new contract to allegedly avoid uncertainty and a leadership vacuum at the Windhoek City Police.

Kahungu said Kanime will be reporting to the City of Windhoek's chief executive officer and the municipality's management committee.