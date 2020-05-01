Namibia: Windhoek Approves Police Chief's Three-Year Contract

30 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE Windhoek City Council on Wednesday approved a proposal to conclude a three-year employment contract with Windhoek City Police chief Abraham Kanime, who is due to be paid close to N$2,5 million a year, despite strong objections from opposition councillors.

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu confirmed the approval to The Namibian on Thursday, adding that Kamine had already signed the contract.

Kanime's contract was approved at a stormy city council meeting, of which the legality was contested by opposition councillors.

Kanime was due to end his service as head of the Windhoek City Police at the close of April, after he resigned from the position in January this year, following more than a decade at the helm of the Windhoek City Police.

Kanime turns 60 during May. After his resignation, he was, however, offered a new contract to stay on as the city's police chief for the next three years.

His new contract will see him receiving a pay package of about N$2,47 million per year, or close to N$206 500 per month.

Kanime was handed the new contract to allegedly avoid uncertainty and a leadership vacuum at the Windhoek City Police.

Kahungu said Kanime will be reporting to the City of Windhoek's chief executive officer and the municipality's management committee.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.