Namibia: Three Suspects Arrested for Assaulting Transgender Woman

A FORMER presidential candidate, Frans Migub /Goagoseb, and two other men have been arrested for assaulting a transgender woman at Gobabis.

/Goagoseb and another man were arrested on Wednesday evening while the third man was arrested on Thursday, according to the police's regional crime investigation coordinater for Omaheke, deputy commissioner Chris Kalimbula.

"The two suspects were arrested on the principle of common purpose. They participated in the crime, one of them helped tie up the complainant and might have assisted in assaulting her together with /Goagoseb" Kalimbula told The Namibian. Another suspect filmed the assault, after which the video recording that he made went viral.

The three men are charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and are due to remain in custody until a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old complainant who was assaulted remains at a safe location guarded by the police.

/Goagoseb was thrown into the spotlight after a video recording in which he whips the transgender woman went viral on social media this week.

Rights Not Rescue Trust of Namibia (RNRT), which is led by human rights activist Nicodemus 'Mama Africa' Aoxamub, is expected to meet justice minister Yvonne Dausab on the issue in coming days.

Various organisations dealing with the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community have called on Namibians to desist from sharing the video recording of the assault.

In the video recording, /Goagoseb is heard saying "this moffie, he eats my money" (sic), and accusing her of having defrauded him.

"Moffie" is a derogatory term used for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex community.

/Goagoseb was the presidential candidate of the Namibian Democratic Movement for Change in the 2009 general elections, in which he received only 1 760 votes (0,22% of the total) and was placed 11th out of 12 presidential candidates.