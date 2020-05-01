Sudan: South Darfur Activists Held After Protest Against 'Unjust Distribution' of Food

30 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gireida — On Wednesday, the police in Gireida in South Darfur detained 12 young women and men after they protested the Zakat Chamber's decision to claim a part of the food meant to be distributed to displaced people living in the locality.

The activists are all members of the resistance committees volunteering in the neighbourhoods and villages in Gireida locality.

The group, headed by Mohamed Mousa, Coordinator of the Gireida resistance committees, was detained, after a complaint was filed against them by officials of the Joghana administrative unit.

The activists had protested "the unjust distribution of food bags during Ramadan" (bags with food items for the breaking of the fast during Ramadan which began in Sudan on Saturday).

The distribution was carried out by committee members of the Zakat (Muslim alms) Chamber in the camps for the displaced in the locality. The distributors took "their share" of the bags with them to the Joghana unit.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.