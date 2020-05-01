Sudan: South Darfur Activists Held After Protest Against 'Unjust Distribution' of Food

Gireida — On Wednesday, the police in Gireida in South Darfur detained 12 young women and men after they protested the Zakat Chamber's decision to claim a part of the food meant to be distributed to displaced people living in the locality.

The activists are all members of the resistance committees volunteering in the neighbourhoods and villages in Gireida locality.

The group, headed by Mohamed Mousa, Coordinator of the Gireida resistance committees, was detained, after a complaint was filed against them by officials of the Joghana administrative unit.

The activists had protested "the unjust distribution of food bags during Ramadan" (bags with food items for the breaking of the fast during Ramadan which began in Sudan on Saturday).

The distribution was carried out by committee members of the Zakat (Muslim alms) Chamber in the camps for the displaced in the locality. The distributors took "their share" of the bags with them to the Joghana unit.

