Gambia: Barrow Declares Friday As Public Holiday

State House, Banjul, April 29, 2020 - The Public is hereby informed that the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow, acting under section 76 of the 1997 Constitution of Republic of The Gambia, is pleased to declare Friday 1st May, 2020, a Public Holiday throughout The Gambia, in observance of International Workers' Day.

President Barrow is aware of the economic impact of COVID 19 on workers and has launched the Government Food Support response to COVID-19 amongst other measures.

Workers are encouraged to stay home and continue to abide by the preventive health measures to stay safe against the Coronavirus. COVID-19 is real and together we can prevent its spread.