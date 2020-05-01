Gambia: Police Launches Search for Woman Impersonating VP Touray

30 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Police in Central River region are currently hunting a woman who was impersonating Vice President Touray of The Republic of The Gambia, The Point has been reliably informed.

Meanwhile, one Babucarr Jobe, who conspired with the woman is in custody and is currently detained at the Bansang Police Station as investigation into the matter continues.

The lady who is currently at large at the time of gathering the report posed as Vice President in an elaborate "marabout fraud' scheme to defraud and extort money amounting to D300, 000 from one Gibril Touray.

