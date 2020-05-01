Somalia: Somali Government Provides U.S.$1 Million to Puntland to Help Flood Victims

30 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Federal government of Somalia has announced Thursday it donated one million USD to help the flood-hit Somali families in Qardo town under Puntland state.

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire said in a tweet: "The government of Somalia has delivered $1M to Puntland as humanitarian aid for flood victims in Qardo."

The donation came after Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni who visited the town following the flash floods has appealed for immediate aid for the local residents.

At least six people lost their lives in the flooding in Qardo district after many houses and commercial buildings were destroyed by the heavy downpour.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

