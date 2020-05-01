Somalia Continues to Experience Spike in COVID-19 Cases

30 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 48 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 548.

Fawziya Abikar, Health Minister of Somalia said two patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the latest cases, bringing the total number of fatalities to 28.

She said five people recovered from the deadly virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 19.

According to the minister, 31 of the latest cases are males while 17 are female patients. She said 41 of the cases were detected in Banadir, an administration area that covers the capital Mogadishu, three in regional Jubaland state and four in Southwest State.

The majority of the cases, including the first fatality, have no travel history, signifying local transmission of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that further transmission of the virus can be expected.

The WHO and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said Tuesday they have provided specialized capacity for testing coronavirus cases in the semi-autonomous region of Somalia.

The WHO and the UNFPA are also working together to enable laboratory capacity to be in place in Garowe under the leadership of the Ministry of Health to ensure needed testing capacity for COVID-19.

The Horn of Africa nation has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

