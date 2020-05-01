Mozambique: Zim, Mozambique Leaders Meet

President Mnangagwa yesterday held a one-day working meeting with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi in Chimoio, Mozambique, where they discussed the security situation in Cabo Delgado and parts of Mozambique's Manica and Sofala provinces.

There have been disturbances in some parts of Mozambique where several gruesome acts are being committed by Islamist terrorists.

Further, the two leaders shared information and exchanged views on the political and economic situation in their two countries, Sadc, Africa and the world at large.

President Mnangagwa chairs the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security while President Nyusi deputises him.

A communiqué released after the meeting noted that the two leaders pledged to hold the next Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation once extraordinary measures arising from the Covid-19 pandemic were over.

"The two Heads of State addressed the security situation in Cabo Delgado and parts of the provinces of Manica and Sofala where terrorists and armed groups carry out attacks, murders and destruction of public and private infrastructure and strongly condemned these acts, which seek to undermine efforts towards peace and development," reads part of the communiqué.

Regarding the political, economic and social situation in the Sadc region, the two leaders welcomed the fact that it remained relatively calm, but stressed the need for greater cooperation in addressing the challenges arising from the less favourable macro-economic environment and appealed to multilateral and other financial partners to continue to support countries in the region to cope with Covid-19 and its harmful socio-economic impacts.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, President Mnangagwa and his counterpart appreciated the efforts to respond to the scourge in both countries and exchanged information on best practices.

They committed to collaborate through the health and administrative institutions in both countries in implementation of preventative and health measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

On the issue of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, the two leaders reiterated their call for their immediate removal to enable Harare to focus on development unimpeded.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa returned home yesterday afternoon.