Zimbabwe: Harare Shuts Down Morton Jaffray Plant - Again

1 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Most of Harare will have dry taps today, as the city's major water treatment plant, Morton Jaffary, was shut down yesterday to fit a new pump, valve and repair major leaks.

Corporate and communications manager Mr Michael Chideme yesterday issued a statement saying there was going to be a partial shutdown of the Morton Jaffray water Treatment Plant from 4pm yesterday until 6pm today.

But pumping to Lochnivar water reservoirs that supply water to the western suburbs would continue.

"The shutdown is to allow for the installation of a pump at Warren Control Pump Station to match the improved water delivery capacity that is now averaging 300 million litres a day," reads the statement.

Other outstanding work that includes the repair of leaks at Warren Control Pump Station and installation of a main delivery valve on pump number 8 at Morton Jaffray will also be done.

Harare says it needs at least US$2,3 billion to address acute water shortages in the city through construction of new dams, new water treatment plants and refurbishing the existing infrastructure including the water distribution network.

