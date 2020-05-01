Liberia: Government Launches Investigation Into Torture of 'Mad Man' Who Intruded President's Home

Monrovia — The Office of President George Manneh Weah has reported the launch of an investigation into the torture and assault of a 'mad man' who surreptitiously intruded the residence of the Liberian leader by some men believed to be officers and agents of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Executive Protection Service (EPS).

It can be recalled that a 'mad man' identified as one Mohammed Komara, 33, walked for several miles from his residence in the Doe Community, last Thursday, April 23, 2020 to see the President at his residence in Rehab Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Komara claimed to have gone to see President Weah to deliver a message he received from "genies".

"The genies told me to tell the President that they have a solution for ending the Coronavirus".

Though the 'mad man' succeeded in entering the home of President Weah, he was later apprehended by agents of the elite Executive Protection Service (EPS).

The EPS provides security for the President, First Family, Vice President, Speaker, Pro-Tempore, Deputy Speaker, and others deemed necessary by the President.

In a video which went viral on the social media, officers and agents were seen torturing and assaulted the 'mad man' at an unknown location.

The 'mad man' was handcuffed at his back with his shirt taken off, and made to lie on the bare floor.

He was also kicked, slapped and beaten with a stick on his head and face several times by the doers.

He gazed in pains and agonies as the perpetrators carried on the extra-judicial acts.

The 'mad man' refusal to show his face towards a phone that was being used to record the incident of assault and torture being meted against him, aggravated and compelled the perpetrators to carry on the acts.

"Anybody touch me one more time will die; I get coronavirus and anybody that na (not) believe it, when you fire me you will die" the 'mad man' stated.

In the video, the perpetrators were also heard using profane languages while assaulting and torturing the 'mad man'.

"Lift up your face mehn-I want know you. He got sh** in him; only drugs in his a**; your dirty a** you".

But according to Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby, an investigation into the matter is presently ongoing.

In a live podcast, Mr. Toby disclosed that the video is "authentic".

"You been seeing some video on the social media; that video is authentic. What is taking place right now is an investigation as to how the security handled the 'mad man'. The investigation which started today is currently ongoing. Those individuals who were involved are currently being investigated".

Citizens have begun expressing concerns over the alleged torture and assault on a citizen in such a condition.

"LIBERIAN GOVERNMENT , DO NOT KILL OR TORTURE THE " MAD " MAN. WE HAVE HIS VIDEO . HUMAN RIGHTS IS WATCHING" Larry Putu stated on the social media.

‎Guladia SalvageLove Guladia writes: "This is the mad man who entered into President Sean's compound. He is being brutalized by the securities. After they sat there and the man passed by them, now they want to brutalize him. Sad!!"

It remains unclear how long will the investigation last, or whether or not punitive actions in keeping with the laws of Liberia would be taken against those found culpable for assaulting and torturing the 'mad man'.

Chronology of a 'Mad Man' Beaten by President George Weah's Executive Protection Service.

The accompanying video compilation shows circumstances surrounding the torture of a mentally challenged individual at the hands of Liberia's presidential guards. The video is the summary of the following:

ON APRIL 23, 2020, victim Mohammed Komara is heard telling his brother that he has a revelation for the president and that he had to go and see the president. It was raining and the family had even advised him not to go but he insisted it was a revelation.

FEW HOURS LATER, the victim, in his same outfit, red shirt and belch graphics shorts, is seen, in a leaked video, on the floor with hands tied behind him, a presidential guard kicking him, and another guard using sticks to grab his neck in the attempt to have the victim to face the camera.

THREE (3) DAYS AFTER THE TORTURE, on APRIL 26, 2020, the victim's brother, Layee Komara signed for the release of the victim from the police. Layee is reported to have started providing wound treatment to his brother's multiple wounds.

ON APRIL 28, 2020, following the leak of the torture video, Smith Toby, the Presidential Press Secretary, in a briefing says the video depicting the torture is authentic and that an investigation was ongoing.

ON APRIL 29, 2020, FPA carried several pictures of the victim showing his recovery, shaved head, and his multiple wounds forming scars about six (6) after the torture.

IN SUMMARY, on April 23, 2020 when the torture occured, the victim head wasn't shaved. Six (6) later on April 29, 2020 when the victim's photo appeared in public again his head was shaved and his wounds were forming scars showing signs of healing.

