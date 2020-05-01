Cameroon: Tackling Effects of COVID-19 - Govt, Employers Associations Synergise

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on April 29, 2020 had a consultation meeting with leaders of private employers associations of Cameroon.

On the instructions of the Head of State, President Paul Biya, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on April 29, 2020 at the Star Building had a brainstorming consultation meeting with leaders of employers of associations in Cameroon on ways of tackling the effects of coronavirus pandemic on the economy, households and social fabric of the country. Leaders of associations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Cameroon Employers' Union (GICAM), National Entrepreneurs Association of Cameroon (MECAM) and Enterprises of Cameroon (ECAM) did not only answer present but made pertinent proposals copies of which were handed to the Prime Minister on ways of handling the effects of COVID-19 on the country's economy. Their proposals came after the Prime Minister's opening statement in which he reminded them that the Head of State instructed 20 measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. He told them that President Biya deemed it necessary that the private sector that is greatly affected by the pandemic be involved on the consultation meetings. He told them that everything must be done to tackle the pandemic within the context of the country's economy, stating that the objective of the consultations was to ensure that the economy does not suffer much in the short term. The Ministers of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey and that of Industry, Mines and Technological Development, Gabriel Dodo Ndoke all presented the situation of the national economy, measures taken to tackle the effects of the pandemic. Finance Minister recalled that government has promised measures that will alleviate the situation of enterprises and recalled the endeavours made to mitigate the negative effects of coronavirus. The Economy Minister on his part said the global investigation ordered by the Head of State on the consequences of the pandemic was ongoing, stating that all proposals made by the different sectors of Cameroon's society were being analysed. He insisted that the proposals should be realisable. The proposals of the leaders of the employers associations included the stimulation of local production and consumption of home-made quality goods, injection of finances into the local economy through tax considerations, payment of debts to local enterprises, continuation of reforms intended to boost the local economy, stimulation of domestic demand, reallocation of State budget, preference to agro-food and food security sectors, among others.